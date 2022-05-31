HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Fight in Third Ward leads to death

A man is dead following a fight in Third Ward.

Police tell us two men were arguing in front of the Scott Food Mart, both pulled out guns and shot at each other.

The other man got away.

Police release tattoos of escaped inmate

A new clue in the search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez.

Authorities, releasing these images of his tattoos.

Lopez, cut his way through a metal door on a prison bus in Centerville on May 12.

He stabbed the bus driver, and escaped on the bus, before running into a cow pasture.

Governors diverge on gun control, school security efforts

The nation’s governors are diverging over how to respond to mass shootings such as the one that killed 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

Democrats are amplifying their calls for greater restrictions on guns. Many Republican governors are instead emphasizing more security at schools.

The Associated Press surveyed governors after Tuesday’s attack in Texas. Democratic governors generally supported proposals to limit ammunition magazines to 10 bullets and prohibit people younger than 21 from buying semiautomatic weapons. Most Republicans did not.

No Democratic governors told the AP they supported arming teachers, but Republican governors backed a wide array of potential school security steps.

Young caregivers ‘exist in the shadows,’ offer crucial help

Millions of Americans with serious health problems depend on children ages 18 and younger to provide some or all of their care at home.

An exact number is hard to pin down, but researcher Melinda Kavanaugh thinks as many as 10 million children are involved in caregiving in the U.S.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee associate professor of social work says youth caregiving will grow as the U.S. population ages and chronic health problems like diabetes become more common.

She and other researchers say young caregivers provide crucial help to their families, and they need support.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.