Man dies in fire as he tried to warm himself in freeze

Here is a warning to be safe as you stay warm in the freezing temperatures this morning.

A man was killed in a fire that may have been started by a heater or oven he was using to stay warm over the weekend.

Family members say 34-year-old Rudy Cabrera died in the home on Cochran in north Houston.

Firefighters say space heaters should not be left running unattended. And you should never use an oven or stove to heat your home.

One dead, three injured in Sunday morning crash

Three teens were injured and an 18-year-old man died in a crash in north Harris County Sunday morning.

Investigators say the 17-year- old driver of a Chevrolet Camaro lost control and hit a wall along Champions Forest Ddrive. His 18-year-old passenger, identified as Christopher Lujan, died.

Two girls around 13 years old were taken to the Texas Medical Center in critical condition. Investigators believe the 17-year-old driver, identified as Charbel Boueri, may have been intoxicated and charges are pending.

Schools prepare for return to class amid COVID outbreak

Thousands of kids head back to the classroom Monday morning, just as the omicron variant has taken hold of the country.

Houston ISD offered several drive-thru covid testing locations this weekend. Students in HISD will continue to wear masks inside the classroom when they go back to school.

Tesla says it delivered record 936K vehicles in 2021, up 87%

Tesla says it delivered a record 936,000 vehicles last year, up 87% from its 2020 delivery count. The electric vehicle company announced its fourth-quarter production and delivery results Sunday.

The Austin, Texas-based carmaker says it delivered 308,600 vehicles in the final quarter of 2021, which is also a record for the company and thousands more cars than Wall Street analysts expected.

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives says the numbers are “jaw-dropping” given the ongoing global chip shortage affecting the automotive industry. He says the production increase was likely boosted by growing demand in China, as well as broader enthusiasm for electric vehicles.

