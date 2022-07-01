HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man faces judge in deadly migrant smuggling incident

Homero Zamorano Jr. appeared before a federal judge, accused in the deadliest migrants smuggling case in US history.

53 migrants died inside a trailer truck after they were abandoned in San Antonio on Monday.

During Thursday’s hearing, the judge says Zamorano faces life in prison or the death penalty if convicted in this case.

We know the victims migrated to the U.S. from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala.

There’s also a growing memorial to the victims where they were found.

Some Texas schools may call slavery ‘involuntary relocation’

Public schools in Texas would describe slavery to second graders as “involuntary relocation” under new social studies standards proposed to the state’s education board.

The Texas Tribune reports that a group of nine educators submitted the idea to the State Board of Education as part of Texas’ efforts to develop new social studies curriculum.

The once-a-decade process updates what children learn in the state’s nearly 8,900 public schools.

The board is considering curriculum changes after Texas passed a law to eliminate topics from schools that make students “feel discomfort.”

Board member Aicha Davis, a Democrat who represents Dallas and Fort Worth, raised concerns during a June 15 meeting that the term wasn’t a fair representation of the slave trade.

Montgomery ISD adds more vape sensors at high schools

Montgomery ISD plans to add more vape sensors on high school campuses in the district.

The sensors to be placed in six bathrooms at both Montgomery and Lake Creek high schools and are designed to detect vaping, carbon dioxide, and THC.

The approval of the extra sensors comes after one was installed in April at Lake Creek High School as a pilot program.

The school board also approved student and staff ID cards for the upcoming school year as a safety precaution.

American offers to boost pilot pay 17% by the end of 2024

Airlines facing a pilot shortage are boosting pay.

The CEO of American Airlines said Thursday that his airline has offered to raise pilot wages by nearly 17% through the end of 2024.

That means a senior captain on a big plane like the Boeing 777 could earn a base salary of about $425,000 a year.

American’s offer comes after United struck a deal to give its pilots pay raises over the next 18 months.

United pilots are voting on that offer through mid-July. Pilots at Delta, Southwest and Alaska are in contract negotiations too.

Man who sold pistol to hostage-taker in Texas pleads guilty

Federal prosecutors say a man who sold a pistol to a man who used it to hold four hostages inside a Texas synagogue before being fatally shot by the FBI in January pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal gun crime.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Henry “Michael” Dwight Williams pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors said he sold Malik Faisal Akram the weapon Akram used when he entered Congregation Beth Israel in the Dallas-area suburb of Colleyville on Jan. 15 and held the synagogue’s rabbi and three others hostage.

Williams faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

