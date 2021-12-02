ICYMI: Man found shot on North Freeway, fight leads to shooting, plant ablaze in west Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man shot in car on I-10 near downtown

The northbound lanes along the North Freeway near I-10 were closed for hours Wednesday night after a man was found shot to death in his car.

Concerned drivers pulled over and found him slumped over, covered in blood.

Police are asking anyone to call them with any information about the shooting.

Fight leads to man being shot in southwest Houston

Officers say a man is in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday night on Bartell in southwest Houston.

Houston police said the incident started as some sort of fight between two groups of people. It escalated when people pulled out guns.

The man in critical condition was shot in the spine while trying to flee from the area. A second person has minor injuries.

No one is in custody.

Recycling plant ablaze in west Houston

Flames engulfed a recyling plant fire off of Eldridge and Emmit in west Houston on Wednesday.

The flames have since been extinguished, but investigators don’t know what caused the fire.

