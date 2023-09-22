HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man given $1 bond after being charged with sex assault of a child

A man charged with sexual assault of a child was given a $1 bond because the District Attorney’s Office failing to present the case before a grand jury within 90 days.

Luis Sanchez, 25, was charged in connection to the April 2022 incident.

According to court records, the victim told police she passed out and woke up in the bed next to Sanchez.

There is also an investigation into a separate attack involving Sanchez and the same girl in Fort Bend County.

Man used apps to lure victims for violent robberies, prosecutors say

A man is accused of participating in a violent crime spree that targeted an Uber driver, a Door Dasher, and several people he met on dating apps.

Warren Johnson, 20, has bonds totaling $400,000. He was arrested in June but recently indicted.

Prosecutors said he and a juvenile accomplice committed five armed robberies in the same block in a three-day time span back in March.

A.J. Armstrong now in state prison, asking for appeal

The man who received a life sentence for the murders of his parents is officially in prison.

Our news partners confirmed A.J. Armstrong is now at the TDCJ West Unit in Beeville, about 180 miles of southwest Houston.

His second re-trial ended last month when he was convicted in the 2016 murders of his parents.

He’s now asking for a fourth trial.

Arlington teen sentenced to 40 years after killing a student and injuring another in school shooting

A 16-year-old has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for fatally shooting a student and injuring another at a Dallas-area school earlier this year.

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office says the teen admitted to being the shooter and asked a jury to determine his sentence. Prosecutors say the teen fired a shotgun into a group of students waiting for the doors to be unlocked at Lamar High School in Arlington.

Sixteen-year-old Ja’Shawn Poirier was killed and a 16-year-old girl was hit in the face by shrapnel.

Some crossings on US-Mexico border still shut as cities, agents confront rise in migrant arrivals

After a dip in illegal crossings that followed policy changes in May, the Biden administration is again on its heels as more asylum-seekers cross the U.S. border from Mexico.

In Southern California, migrants camp in remote mountains waiting to be processed. In Eagle Pass, Texas, nearly 9,000 migrants have arrived this week, prompting authorities to close a border crossing to reassign officials to the influx. Border crossings have closed for similar reasons in San Diego and El Paso, Texas.

On Wednesday, the administration announced measures to address the influx, including temporary legal status and work permits for nearly 500,000 Venezuelans.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.