HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man jumps off bridge after fatal car accident

There are new details on a deadly accident on Wednesday afternoon in northwest Harris County on the connector ramp on Highway 249 near the Sam Houston Parkway.

According to witnesses, two cars were involved in a collision and one of the cars rolled over. Deputies say when they arrived, one of the drivers involved in the crash got out of his vehicle.

The man who got out of the vehicle walked and then jumped over the nearby overpass. Deputies approached him as he was dangled on the bridge with his hands. The man then let go and fell. He died at the scene.

The other driver, a woman, was taken to the hospital by Life Flight, but later died.

The scene was later cleared by Harris County Precinct 4 Constables.

Astroworld stage finally comes down

Workers began tearing down the Astroworld Festival stage on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s remained pretty much untouched since the tragedy unfolded 40 days ago.

The stage and the rest of the festival set up at NRG Park remained in place in part because attorneys wanted to preserve evidence for lawsuits.

Ten people died and dozens more were injured during rapper Travis Scott’s performance at the concert when fans started to crowd the area, leading to crushing injuries and fatalities.

Family still searching for driver in hit-and-run crash

Family members of Jessica Chapa are still asking the public for help finding the driver who killed her.

A year ago Wednesday, her Jeep was hit so hard by another driver that it rolled, killing her at the scene on Tidwell Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department’s Hit-and-Run Unit or Crime Stoppers at 281-222-TIPS.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.