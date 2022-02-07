HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man killed in crash by suspected drunk driver

A man is dead following an accident in Katy on Saturday night.

Renzo Olano-Flores, 24, was killed after a suspected drunk driver ran through a red light at Westgreen Boulevard near Franz Road.

The driver, identified as Ilianna Zepeda, has a previous record and was already out on bond for another DWI charge.

Olano’s family said he had a bright future and now want justice.

Argument turns deadly in west Houston

An argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend led to the man being shot and killed outside a home in west Houston.

Police say the woman shot him on the front lawn.

Neighbors tell us they ducked when they heard the gunshots.

A grand jury to determine if the woman will face any charges.

Car hits dance studio, then leaves

A driver slammed into a dance studio in the city of South Houston, then took off.

The incident was captured on camera, and it happened when no dancers were in the studio.

The studio has their winter recital in just weeks. The owner just wants the suspect caught.

Texas crash leaves 1 Goodyear volleyball player dead, 2 hurt

A volleyball team in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear is seeking support and contributions after a crash in Texas left one player dead and two others injured.

The team’s coach, Jimmy Gonzalez, says three families from the Venom Volleyball Club were traveling from Goodyear to compete in a national qualifier tournament. The teenage girls and their families had planned to fly to the event, but severe weather in Texas canceled many flights.

Gonzalez says three of the families decided to make the drive to Austin but their SUV hit black ice Thursday night about 130 miles west of Austin and crashed head-on with a semi-truck.

Kimble County sheriff’s deputies say five of the seven occupants and were ejected from the SUV and one 17-year-old girl died.

Police: Gunman killed 4, then himself in Texas

Police in Texas say a gunman killed four members of his own family, including a child, before fatally shooting himself as officers approached.

Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun on Saturday that one shooting was reported overnight in Corsicana, about 50 miles south of Dallas.

The second shooting was discovered by authorities in Frost, about 20 miles west of Corsicana.

Johnson said authorities tracked the suspect’s vehicle using GPS and the monitoring service shut off its engine.

Johnson says officers found 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo inside the vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Shirley Cuban, mother of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, dies

Shirley Cuban, the mother of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, has died. Her son Brian Cuban confirmed the death. She was 84.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Cuban died Friday in the suburban Pittsburgh home where she and her husband, Norton, raised sons Mark, Brian and Jeff. Brian Cuban said his mother died after battling lung cancer.

Shirley Cuban was born Shirley Rita Feldman in 1937. She graduated from Carlow College, today known as Carlow University in Pittsburgh, and worked as a massage therapist and at an addiction rehabilitation center.

She and her husband moved to Dallas after Mark Cuban bought the Mavericks’ NBA franchise. Her husband died in 2018, and Shirley returned to the Pittsburgh area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.