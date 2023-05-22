HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man shot, killed after trying to buy PlayStation

Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting near the Galleria area.

It happened at the Post Oak at Woodway apartments late Sunday afternoon – when police say the victim showed up to buy a video game console off an online app.

Police say he was robbed, shot, and killed. They also say his wife and child were with him.

Right now, no one has been arrested.

Teen killed after high-speed chase in Montgomery County

Two teenagers are in custody after a high-speed chase that killed another teen in their vehicle.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the chase started Sunday morning when the driver was speeding and refused to stop.

Investigators say the car crashed in Liberty County, throwing 18-year-old Julio Uribe from the vehicle, killing him.

The 18-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger were taken into custody.

Texas Legislative session wrapping up in a week

The legislative session in Austin ends one week from Monday.

This week lawmakers will need to make decisions on bills to get them to the governor’s desk, including ones on border security and the state’s power grid.

Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to call a special session this summer if school choice doesn’t pass.

One year after Uvalde shooting, investigation of police response continues

A criminal investigation in Texas over the hesitant police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting is still ongoing a year after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde.

Wednesday marks one year since the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. The continuing investigation underlines the lasting fallout over the shooting and how the days after the attack were marred by authorities giving inaccurate and conflicting accounts about efforts made to stop a teenage gunman.

The Uvalde school district permanently closed the Robb Elementary campus and plans for a new school are in the works. Schools in Uvalde will be closed on Wednesday.

Couple killed at Allen mall shooting along with 3-year-old son had ‘perfect synergy’

Among the eight people killed when a gunman opened fire at a Texas shopping mall earlier this month were Kyu and Cindy Cho and their 3-year-old son, James.

Their family’s only survivor that day was their 6-year-old son. He was wounded. Those who knew Kyu and Cindy Cho say the two complemented each other perfectly. He had a generous spirt and a joyous belly laugh. She was quieter, sweet and kind.

They were strong in their faith and devoted to family and friends. Both grew up in Texas but met in Boston as young adults. They had returned home to start a family near their families.

