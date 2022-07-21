HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man kills ex’s new boyfriend, now on the run

A gunman is on the run after police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and killed her new boyfriend.

It happened at the apartment complex on Holly Hall near El Rio Street on Houston’s southside. The woman told police after the shooting; her ex kidnapped her.

She was able to escape and got help at a nearby police substation. Police say the woman and her ex have a child together.

We’re told that child was not in the home.

Galveston County reports first case of monkeypox

A World Health Organization Committee will meet to determine if monkeypox should be classified as a “public health emergency of international concern.”

This, while Galveston County reported its first probable case. The county says the patient is from out-of-state, but is isolating in Galveston.

There are 81 confirmed cases in Texas, according to the CDC, including two dozen in Harris County.

Right now, the rare virus is mostly infecting men who have sex with men.

The main symptom is a rash that looks like pimples or blisters. But patients can also experience fever, headaches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills or exhaustion.

There is a new local monkeypox hotline, at 832-927-0707 if you have questions, or need to be pointed in the direction of testing, treatment or vaccines.

At least 21 homes destroyed by Texas wildfires

At least 16 homes have been destroyed and another five damaged as a two-day-old wildfire remained on the move near Glen Rose in North Texas.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said embers from burning tree crowns were flying downwind up to 200 yards. The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose burned almost 10 square miles of mostly short grass, brush and juniper Wednesday.

Temperatures approaching 110 degrees, combined with near 20% humidity and 10-mph winds gusting to 20 mph, resisted efforts to contain the fiery spread beyond 10% containment. A Possum Kingdom Lake fire destroyed five homes.

New Mexico tax changes benefit lower-income residents

The tax burden for funding state government and public schools is shifting slightly toward wealthier residents as New Mexico stops collecting taxes on most Social Security benefits.

The Legislature’s budget and accountability office estimates that recent state tax reforms will reduce state income by about $94 million during the budget year that began July 1.

New Mexico this month stopped collecting income taxes on social security benefits for individuals who make $100,000 or less annually, or joint filers who earn $150,000 or less.

The estimates were published Tuesday as the Legislature’s lead state budget-writing committee met in Silver City to discuss tax policy and wildfire recovery efforts.

