Man sentenced for overdose death of Rice football player

Stuart Mouchantaf was formally sentenced to 12 years in federal prison in connection to the overdose death of Rice University football player Blain Padgett.

Padgett died in 2018 after taking pills laced with fentanyl.

Mouchantaf pleaded guilty to charges related to giving Padgett the deadly pills. His attorney says he will two years credit for times served.

Suspended HPD officer still receiving pay

A Houston police officer is still being paid despite being arrested twice.

Ray Irvin was picked up by police in Pearland this morning on an assault charge. He was already in trouble, accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Spring and beating her up while she held their baby, the week of Thanksgiving.

HPD said Irvin is on indefinite suspension as an internal investigation plays out.

Former Angels employee convicted in Skaggs’ overdose death

A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been convicted of providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas.

Eric Kay was convicted one count each of drug distribution resulting in death and drug conspiracy. The 47-year-old Kay faces at least 20 years and up to life in prison.

Jurors deliberated for no more than three hours. Kay was placed into handcuffs in the courtroom.

Skaggs was found dead in a suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019. A coroner’s report said a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone was in his system.

5 Texas school employees arrested for not reporting assault

Five employees at a Texas private school have been arrested on a felony charge after authorities accused of them of failing to report the alleged sexual assault of a student on campus.

The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that those arrested Wednesday include school administrators, a coach, and an athletic director at Midland Christian School.

An affidavit says the employees were aware of an allegation of assault on campus but did not report it. City officials say a student has been arrested but have not provided details.

The school’s board of trustees says it is cooperating with investigators. Midland is about 315 miles west of Dallas.

Court: Pilot, attendant will suffer under vaccine mandate

A divided federal appeals court panel in New Orleans says a pilot and a flight attendant for United Airlines will suffer “irreparable harm” under the airline’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ 2-1 ruling Thursday doesn’t block the mandate. But it says a lower court judge in Texas must consider temporarily blocking the requirement while the employees fight United’s vaccine policy.

The policy requires some United employees to get vaccinated or go on unpaid leave. The employees fighting the mandate object to the vaccine on religious grounds.

In a dissent, one of the appellate judges says the two aren’t entitled to relief because they aren’t likely to win their appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.