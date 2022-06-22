HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man shot and killed by gun store employee

A suspected robber was shot and killed by an employee at a gun store in southwest Houston Tuesday.

Police said the man first tried to steal clothes from a store on Wilcrest Drive. Employees chased him out, and he walked into a “Carter’s Country” gun store next door.

That’s where police say the man tried to take money out of the register and was shot by an employee.

Firefighters found him collapsed in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Recycling plant catches fire in Cypress area

Firefighters in Cy-Fair battled a recycling plant fire on Tuesday.

Crews from several departments assisted because of a lack of fire hydrants in the area.

Firefighters say paper products are burning, and there is no danger to residents. But they urge people to avoid the area or stay inside if they live nearby because of the smoke.

Watson settles with 20 of 24 women

The attorney representing Deshaun Watson’s accusers has announced a settlement with most of the women on Tuesday, but did not disclose details.

The first public allegation against Watson of sexual misconduct during a massage was made in March 2021.

Tony Buzbee said that Ashley Solis, who filed the initial lawsuit, is one of the four women who is not settling.

Watson was traded from Houston to Cleveland after a grand jury declined to indict him on criminal charges earlier this year.

The Browns gave Watson an unprecedented, fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million-dollar contract.

Biden, Chevron chief trade sharp words over gas prices

In a pointed back and forth, the head of Chevron has complained that President Joe Biden has vilified energy firms at a time when gasoline prices are at near record levels and the president responded that the oil company CEO was being “mildly sensitive.”

The administration is weighing whether to call on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline tax. Biden says he has little sympathy for the oil companies and that they need to increase production.

The president says, “I didn’t know they get their feelings hurt that quickly.”

Biden is also facing criticism from economists and companies that a gas tax holiday would not increase supplies and lower prices.

Judge keeps execution for inmate who sought pastor’s touch

A Texas judge has denied a request by a district attorney to withdraw the execution date of a death row inmate whose case has raised legal questions about the role of spiritual advisers in the death chamber.

John Henry Ramirez is set for execution Oct. 5. But Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez asked for the execution date to be withdrawn.

Gonzalez says he’s against the death penalty and that his office mistakenly requested the execution date.

During a court hearing Tuesday, state District Judge Bobby Galvan in Corpus Christi denied the request, saying he doesn’t have the power to withdraw the order.

Ramirez’s attorney, Seth Kretzer, says he and Gonzalez plan to appeal.

