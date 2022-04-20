HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man shot, killed by Pasadena police during confrontation

Pasadena police released this dashcam video of a man shot and killed by officers on the Spencer Highway Tuesday morning.

The video shows an officer yelling out several times for the man to drop his weapon. The man turns around and appears to point a gun at police. That’s when the gunshots start.

One officer fired from inside the vehicle, which the video shows the bullet hole in the windshield. Another officer fired from outside.

Police said no officers were injured. They said the suspect had a gun in his hand, but it’s unclear if he ever fired it.

Man steals ambulance, surrenders after standoff

A man who led police on a chase in a stolen ambulance is in custody after a SWAT standoff.

He was hospitalized after being arrested for burglary Monday night, but he escaped Memorial Hermann Hospital at the Texas Medical Center Tuesday morning and made it all the way to the west side of town before he was arrested again.

Wendy Davis files latest challenge to Texas abortion law

Former Texas lawmaker Wendy Davis has filed the latest court challenge to the state’s restrictive abortion law.

The lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday comes nearly a decade after her 13-hour filibuster of another anti-abortion measure made her an overnight Democratic star.

Courts have repeatedly turned back challenges to the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. That includes the U.S. Supreme Court, which allowed the law to remain in effect.

Texan to be buried 79 years after death in World War II

A Texan who died when the bomber he served on in World War II was shot down is finally coming home for burial next week in a rural East Texas graveyard.

The Defense Department says Tech. Sgt. Frank A. Norris of Quinlan was a 23-year-old flight engineer aboard a B-24 Liberator. He was part of the biggest Allied raid on Romania’s Ploesti oil fields when German anti-aircraft shot the bomber down on Aug. 1, 1943.

Norris couldn’t be identified until DNA analysis made it possible last year. He’s to be buried on April 30 in Paynetown Cemetery near Quinlan.

Study: Redlining tied to more oil, gas wells in urban areas

A new study finds that minority neighborhoods where residents were long denied home loans through a practice called redlining have twice as many oil and gas wells as mostly white neighborhoods.

Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley and Columbia University compared home loan maps created in the 1930s in 33 U.S. cities to records of oil and gas wells dating to the late 1800s.

Authors of the study published last week in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology say their findings suggest that ongoing health risks in Black and Latino communities are at least partly tied to historical structural racism.

