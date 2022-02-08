HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man shot and killed after argument in northeast Harris County

A man was killed after an argument with a relative along Elberta Street, also leaving a window of a truck shot out.

Harris County deputies on scene tell ABC13 they think they’ve found the shooter nearby and they’ll be questioned. No charges have been filed yet.

Former Harris County clerk to run for Houston mayor

The Houston mayor’s race gets a major shakeup as former interim Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins filed paperwork Monday to run for Houston mayor in 2023.

Hollins gained national prominence for voting reform and innovations.

Since Mayor Sylvester Turner is term-limited from running again, this race is likely to get crowded.

Jury building to help Houston court system deal with backlog

Efforts to reduce a backlog of tens of thousands of cases in Texas’ busiest court system got a boost with the reopening of a newly restored building for jury selection.

Officials and attorneys say bringing some normalcy back to the jury selection process is one of many solutions needed to bring relief to the criminal justice system in Houston.

Harris County’s criminal courthouse is still under repair following damage from Hurricane Harvey, and there are more than 89,000 pending felony and misdemeanor cases — a number that grew during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jury Assembly Building in downtown Houston had been closed since being inundated by at least six feet of water during Harvey in 2017.

Texas broadcaster who covered JFK assassination dies at 88

Longtime Texas broadcaster Gary DeLaune, who over his career covered everything from major news events including the assassination of President John F. Kennedy to sports and feature stories, has died. He was 88.

DeLaune worked for San Antonio television station KENS 5 for 28 years before retiring in 1999. KENS 5 anchor Deborah Knapp said he died Sunday.

Known for wearing colorful and sometimes gaudy sports coats, DeLaune also spent about six decades calling high school football games. He was working for Dallas radio station KLIF when Kennedy was killed on Nov. 22, 1963.

State AG races become litmus test for GOP election claims

Races for state attorneys general are emerging as important battlegrounds this year as Republicans seek to expand their reach in the office sometimes referred to as “the people’s lawyer.”

Democrats are concerned about the emergence of far-right candidates running for attorney general and what that could mean for election challenges related to the 2024 presidential election.

Tight races are expected this year in Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin, where Democrats won the job four years ago.

But there could be major shifts even in some states where Republicans already hold the office because loyalty to former President Donald Trump has become a litmus test in some GOP primaries.

