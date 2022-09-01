HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Sheriff: Man who shot sisters was dating one of them

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the man who shot two sisters in Friendswood was dating one of the girls.

According to the sheriff, Walker Porretto possibly made inappropriate comments towards the other sister.

They gathered Monday evening to talk about it, and that’s when Porretto opened fire.

Redha Sayed, 18, was shot and killed. Her 20-year-old sister was shot in the neck and is recovering in the hospital.

Investigators say when they went to arrest Porretto yesterday in Willis, but the 19-year-old turned the gun on himself.

Police arrest second suspect in shooting death of boy

Harris County deputies have made a second arrest in connection to the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy, and they think it’s all because of a wrong address.

Jalonie Ernest is now behind bars. His bond is set at $1 million.

Detectives say he fired the gun that killed Paul Vasquez. The shooting happened back in June in the Cloverleaf area. Paul was sleeping in his bed at the time.

Police say Ernest was attempting to kill someone else but went to the wrong house.

New Mexico governor pledges $10M for new abortion clinic

New Mexico’s governor has signed a new executive order that pledges $10 million to build a clinic that would provide abortions and other pregnancy care.

Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday that “the goal here is build it and they will come.” She said New Mexico already has seen an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe vs. Wade as abortions have ceased in other states.

Lujan Grisham said she envisions a partnership with medical schools and private providers for the planned clinic in southern New Mexico.

The Legislature will hash out the state budget, including capital investments, when it meets in January.

Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill

A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries have agreed to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles said Friday that Houston-based Amplify Energy and two subsidiaries agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor and pay a $7 million fine and nearly $6 million in expenses incurred by government entities including the U.S. Coast Guard.

The plea agreements still need to be approved by U.S. District Judge David Carter.

The October 2021 leak in a pipeline that ferried crude oil from offshore platforms to the Southern California coast spilled about 25,000 gallons of crude into the ocean.

