Manhunt continues for Pasadena murder suspect

The manhunt continues for Daniel Chacon, the man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend Maira Gutierrez.

On Wednesday night, her family held a balloon release in her honor at the scene where her body was found.

They are pushing for answers from authorities after police confirmed Maira reported Chacon for two previous incidents of domestic violence.

Police say at the time they did not have enough evidence to pursue charges.

Former teacher gets 10 years in prison for sex assault of student

A former Conroe ISD teacher was sentenced to 10 years in prison over an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Bonnie Guess-Mazock pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child. She taught at Oak Ridge High School.

The student’s family claimed she used Snapchat to arrange meetings off campus with the student and to send inappropriate photos.

Man killed in construction site crash in Spring

A 22-year old man was killed at a construction site off the North Freeway and Beltway 8 in Spring.

The man was working with his grandfather at the site.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies said the young man somehow ended up inside a hole, where the grandfather was drilling. Crews worked for hours to recover his body.

Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself

A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company, her union and a former colleague who pleaded guilty last year to stripping naked in front of her during a flight.

Christine Janning alleges that Southwest retaliated by grounding her after she reported Michael Haak to the company and the FBI.

She also alleges that the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association conspired with the airline and refused to support her. She is suing Haak for sexual assault.

He pleaded guilty last year to a federal misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to probation. Haak’s attorney, Michael Salnick, said Wednesday that his client disrobed only after Janning encouraged him to.

Southwest and the union haven’t responded to phone calls seeking comment.

Closing arguments set in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial

A Connecticut jury is expected to hear closing arguments Thursday in conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ defamation trial over his calling the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School a hoax.

The three men and three women on the jury will then receive instructions from the judge and begin deliberating on how much in damages Jones and his company Free Speech Systems should pay relatives of eight victims of the massacre, as well as an FBI agent who responded to the shooting. Jones was found liable for damages last year.

The plaintiffs testified they have been harassed by hoax believers, including receiving death and rape threats. Jones has bashed the trial as a “kangaroo court” and is vowing to appeal.

