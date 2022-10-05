HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Manhunt continues for Pasadena murder suspect

A manhunt continues for Daniel Cachon, who has been named a person of interest in the kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend, 38-year-old Maira Gutierrez.

Authorities confirm she reported him for violent behavior twice in September, but they say they were unable to get enough evidence from her to file charges against him.

DWI suspect’s bond goes up to $850,000

The man accused of murdering a child in a DWI crash while he was on probation for another DWI appeared in court Tuesday morning.

The judge decided to raise the bond for Pedro Hernandez from $500,000 to $850,000.

Investigators say Hernandez was drunk when he ran over 6-year-old Darien Lewis three times in southwest Houston on Saturday.

Abuse allegation at a Texas City nursing home

Two workers shown in a video alleging elder abuse at a Texas City nursing home are no longer employed there.

Police in Texas City confirm they’re investigating but those workers are not facing charges at this time.

Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial

Alex Jones returned to a Connecticut courthouse Tuesday but is not expected to retake the stand in his defamation trial, as a jury decides how much he should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

Jones was initially expected to be a defense witness Wednesday as his lawyer begins presenting a case that damages to the families of eight shooting victims and an FBI agent should be minimal.

But his attorney indicated Jones would head home instead and the defense would call no witnesses.

Francine Wheeler, the mother of 6-year-old victim Ben Wheeler, was the first of three Sandy Hook family members to take the stand Tuesday as the plaintiffs wrapped up their presentation.

Fourth union approves deal with railroads to get 24% raises

Another union has approved the deal it made with the major freight railroads last month that helped prevent a strike to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses for the workers it represents.

The American Train Dispatchers Association said Tuesday that 64% of its members approved the deal with Union Pacific, BNSF, Kansas City Southern, CSX, Norfolk Southern and other railroads.

Four smaller railroad unions have now approved their deals with the railroads, but the two biggest unions that represent engineers and conductors won’t vote on their tentative agreements until mid-November. All 12 unions that represent some 115,000 workers have to approve these deals to prevent a strike.

