Maryland man to be sentenced for killing Spring woman

A Maryland man is likely headed to prison after getting convicted on murder charges Tuesday for the shooting death of a woman from Spring.

Michelle Cummings, 57, was in Maryland sending her son off to the Naval Academy back in June of last year. That’s when a stray bullet hit her while she sat outside of a hotel.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Angelo Harrod was firing at a couple in an SUV, but ended up hitting Cummings.

He’ll be sentenced in February.

Painting of Lincoln assassination upsets Galveston parent

A parent in Galveston is upset that mural showing the assassination of Abraham Lincoln was on a wall in at a Galveston ISD middle school.

The district says the mural was hidden by posters and said on Wednesday night it was going to be removed.

Last day for PUCT public comments about fixes to power grid

Thursday is the deadline for public comment on the proposed fix to the Texas power grid, coming from the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

The fix allows retail providers of power to enter a contract with the generators that produce power, wind, solar, natural gas and coal.

According to a local expert, the fix doesn’t physically change anything about our grid system.

U-Haul truck damages north Houston beauty store

A beauty salon is damaged after a U-Haul truck slams into the business in north Houston.

This happened Wednesday morning at Ely’s Beauty Salon on North Main Street near I-45.

The store’s owner thinks the people inside the U-Haul were smash-and-grab robbers who’ve hit other businesses in that area. But in this case, they didn’t steal anything.

The owner thinks it’ll cost him more than $30,000 to fix the damage to his salon.

