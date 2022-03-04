HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Second suspect arrested in family killing

The alleged mastermind behind the horrific murder of a family is being held in jail without bond.

Prosecutors say Alexus Williams, 29, had a relationship with Donyavia Lagway before the killing last summer that left Lagway, Gregory Carhee and 6-year-old Harmony Carhee dead.

She is now facing the same charges of the alleged shooter, Xavier Davis.

Teen in hospital after shooting in west Harris County

A teen is in critical condition after being shot in the head.

Investigators say he was with his brother riding in this car through a west Harris County parking lot Thursday afternoon.

They got into some type of fight with two other people, possibly teens, when he was shot.

Texas appeals halt of investigation of trans teen’s parents

Texas is appealing a judge’s ruling that prevents the state from investigating a transgender teenager’s parents over gender confirming care she received.

Last month, 19 officers were indicted by a grand jury for their actions during the protests, including one charged in Ayala’s case.

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the appeal Wednesday of the temporary order halting the investigation by the Department of Family and Protective Services into the 16-year-old’s parents.

The parents sued over the investigation and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order last week that officials look into reports of such treatments as abuse.

The lawsuit marked the first reported investigation following Abbott’s directive and a nonbinding legal opinion by Paxton labeling certain gender-confirmation treatments as “child abuse.”

Son testifies against father charged with storming Capitol

The son of a Texas man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol has testified that he secretly recorded his father describing his role in the riot and gave the audio file to an FBI agent within a week of the attack.

Nineteen-year-old Jackson Reffitt was a prosecution witness Thursday during the second day of trial for his father, Guy Wesley Reffitt.

Jackson Reffitt says he met with the FBI agent after his father threatened him and his sister if they reported him to law enforcement.

Guy Reffitt is the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried. He is charged with bringing a gun onto Capitol grounds and obstructing justice for the alleged threats against his children.

Austin approves $2.95M settlement for teen injured by police

Austin officials have approved a nearly $3 million settlement for a local teen injured by police during 2020 protests over racial injustice protests.

A city spokeswoman confirmed the total amount Thursday but declined further comment.

Then 16-year-old Brad Ayala was seriously injured after being shot in the head with a beanbag round by an officer while watching a protest from a distance.

The settlement brings the total paid by Austin officials to people injured in the May 2020 protests to over $13 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.