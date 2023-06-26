HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Hundreds honor Big Pokey in memorial service

Hundreds of people came together in Houston to honor the life of rapper Big Pokey on Sunday.

The Celebration of Life for the man also known as Milton Powell started at City Hall before moving to Yellowstone Park on the South Side.

He died last weekend after collapsing on stage during a performance in Beaumont.

Friends, family remember TikTok influencer, mother killed in crash

Loved ones also gathered at MacGregor Park, to remember a mother and daughter killed in a crash last week.

Sherie Smith and Britney Murphy were on their way home from a Juneteenth celebration when the crash happened.

Murphy was a TikTok influencer with more than 400,000 followers.

The investigation into the crash is still underway.

No one has been charged or cited.

Volunteers begin yearlong Mars simulation at JSC

Four volunteers began a year-long mission for NASA at Johnson Space Center.

They’ll live in a habitat designed to simulate living on Mars as part of a project to help NASA learn how humans would fare in a confined, alien environment.

Four thousand people applied for the opportunity and NASA selected two men and two women, who have advanced STEM degrees.

A woman fatally shot an Uber driver. Police say she wrongly thought she was being kidnapped

A Kentucky woman is accused of fatally shooting her West Texas Uber driver after mistakenly believing she was being kidnapped and taken to Mexico.

Phoebe Copas remained jailed Sunday in El Paso, Texas, after being charged with murder last week in the death of 52-year-old Daniel Piedra Garcia. According to an arrest affidavit, Copas shot Piedra in the head after she saw signs that read “Juarez, Mexico” on her ride and thought she was being kidnapped.

Police say their investigation shows no kidnapping was taking place. Court and jail records did not list an attorney for Copas.

DeSantis unveils an aggressive immigration and border security policy that largely mirrors Trump’s

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is promising to end birthright citizenship, finish building the U.S.-Mexico border wall and send U.S. forces into Mexico to combat drug cartels.

It’s part of an aggressive and familiar plan to stop what DeSantis calls an “invasion” of illegal immigration. DeSantis outlined his policies Monday while visiting a Texas border community.

The immigration plan is the Florida governor’s first detailed policy release as a 2024 contender. It represents a wish list of Republican immigration proposals that largely mirrors ex-President Donald Trump’s policies.

Much of DeSantis’ plan faces tall odds, requiring reversal of legal precedents, approval from other countries or a constitutional amendment.

