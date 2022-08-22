HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Missing girl found, suspect in custody

A 3-year-old girl was found safe after she was reported missing in north Houston on Sunday. The child’s family notified police after they noticed she was missing from her home.

Ten hours later, police say she was found in a motel on Rankin Road with 50-year-old Holman Hernandez. Hernandez is now in custody.

The little girl was taken for a medical evaluation and is back home.

Family holds hope to find missing security guard

A family will continue their search on Monday, to find their missing loved one.

59-year-old Robert White vanished last week while working his security job in Rosharon.

On Saturday, an ABC13 tip shifted the search 20 miles to a King Dollar parking lot in Missouri City.

The tip was unsuccessful.

Pearland faces Honolulu in Little League World Series

The Pearland All-Stars are gearing up for their next big game in the Little League World Series against Hawaii Monday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, they enjoyed big-league action at an invitation-only game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox.

One Pearland All-Star even got to hand the game ball to former President George W. Bush for the first pitch.

Monday’s game is at 6 p.m. Central time.

Texas man accused of threatening conservative convention

A Texas man remains jailed after being accused by authorities of making threats against a convention of young conservative activists held last month in Florida.

Alejandro Richard Velasquez Gomez, from San Antonio, was arrested earlier this month after FBI agents alleged he posted threats on social media to carry out a mass attack on the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit convention. The event was held from July 22 through July 24 in Tampa.

Turning Point is a Donald Trump-aligned group that organizes young people on college campuses into conservative activism.

The 19-year-old was arrested by authorities in San Antonio and charged with making threatening interstate communications.

An attorney for Velasquez didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.