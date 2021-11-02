ICYMI: Mom may have lived with dead son, child grazed in road rage shooting, Election Day is today

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Prosecutors: Mother also lived with apartment with son’s dead corpse

There is new information that prosecutors said the mother accused of abandoning her children with the corpse of their brother also lived with the boy’s remains for several months.

They say Gloria Williams’ boyfriend murdered the 8-year-old last November.

The couple lived in a West Harris County apartment with the body and Williams’ three other sons until March. Williams will be back in court later this week for a bond hearing.

Boy grazed by bullet in road rage shooting

A 1-year-old is recovering after being grazed in a road rage shooting in the Heights on Monday.

Exclusive surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows the victim’s car trailing closely behind the suspects. They go out of sight of this surveillance video.

But police say the responded to the shooting steps away from the home with the cameras.

State constitutional amendments on election ballot

Election day is today, and there are no state or federal positions on this ballot. But there are local seats like school board and city council being decided. All Texans can vote on eight constitutional amendments covering issues like property taxes, limitations on religious services, and allowing counties to issue bonds to raise money for infrastructure.

