More details in investigation of Cypress family murders

We’re learning more about the suspect arrested Tuesday in the Sun family murders.

In 2014, the entire family, mom, dad, and two young sons were all shot to death in their Cypress area home.

Eight years later, new DNA technology reportedly helped tie Feng Lu to the case.

Deputies say Lu committed the murders because the father, a co-worker, wouldn’t give him a good recommendation.

High school parents wish HISD gave out information sooner about threat

More reports of school threats happening across the country after what we saw Tuesday at Heights High School.

While students and parents are grateful the threat was a hoax, some say they wish they would’ve found out what was going on sooner.

HISD says they are focused on sending out accurate and timely information as it becomes available.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Police identify persons of interest in nightclub shooting

Police have identified two persons of interest in the shooting death of DeLaunte Maxie.

He was working as a security guard outside Club Onyx early this morning.

Police say the suspects drove off in a black Jeep grand Cherokee Track Hawk with black rims and paper tags.

Man gets life in prison without parole for killing Dallas-area cop

A man has drawn an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole after a jury convicted him of capital murder in the shooting death of a Dallas-area police officer.

The Dallas County jury deliberated a little over an hour Wednesday before finding Jaime Jaramillo guilty in the shooting death last Dec. 3 of Officer Richard Houston.

A police affidavit said Houston was shot while answering a domestic disturbance report involving Jaramillo in a Mesquite supermarket parking lot.

When Houston went to talk to Jaramillo, authorities say, Jaramillo shot Houston and then himself. Jaramillo was hospitalized for a week but recovered from his wound.

Ex-deputy gets life for killing ex-wife, stepdaughter, man

A former Texas sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for killing his ex-wife, teenage stepdaughter and the stepdaughter’s boyfriend.

Former Travis County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Broderick was automatically sentenced after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in the deaths of 35-year-old ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 17-year-old stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick and Willie Simmons III.

The ex-deputy killed the three during a 2021 custody visit with his son, whom he didn’t shoot.

Stephen Broderick was free on bond at the time of the shooting after being charged the year before with sexual abuse of a child.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.