Mother says police shot her son over false charges

A mother tells ABC13 that she’s questioning why Houston police shot her only child.

Shanetta Lewis says she and her son, Charion Lockett, got a call saying there was a warrant for his arrest. She told them that her son would be getting a lawyer and will turn himself in.

Then hours later, she says undercover officers shot and killed Lockett earlier this week in her front yard on Monday. Police said that they were serving an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery and that when police confronted Lockett, he shot first.

HPD: Teen arrested for shooting another teen near Sharpstown HS

Houston police say they arrested a 16-year-old boy for the shooting of a 13-year-old boy.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon across from Sharpstown High School. The victim is expected to survive, but in probable cause court, we learned he may be paralyzed.

The suspect was arrested after a chase Wednesday. He faces aggravated assault and felony evading charges. He’s being held on a $20,000 bond.

HISD to keep mask mandate despite parents’ complaints

Some parents still want Houston ISD to drop its mask mandate.

Superintendent Millard House said if the data is sufficient, they could turn to a mask optional policy after spring break. Even though the CDC still recommends masks be worn in education settings regardless of vaccination status.

During Thursday night’s school board meeting, tempers flared as parents accused the board of not allowing them to make decisions for their students.

As of right now, the mask mandate will remain in place.

Texas mail ballots rejected under stricter new voting law

The GOP overhaul of voting laws in Texas is causing problems as some of the first voters in the state’s March 1 primary are seeing their mail-in ballots rejected for leaving off newly required information.

Election officials in Harris County said Thursday that in the first batch of mail-in ballots they have received, about 40% can’t be counted.

Harris County Elections spokesperson Leah Shah said most of the more than 1,300 ballots flagged were missing mandatory identification such as voter ID or Social Security numbers.

Counties must notify mail voters’ whose ballots have been rejected to give them a chance to fix the problem.

2 Dallas police officers face charges from 2020 protests

According to arrest affidavits, two Dallas police officers accused of injuring demonstrators during the 2020 protests following George Floyd’s killing fired less-lethal ammunition at people who were backing away from police and didn’t pose any danger.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the affidavits it obtained Thursday dispute some police and attorney statements that injured protesters weren’t complying with police.

Prosecutors on Wednesday announced charges against Sr. Cpl. Ryan Mabry and former Sr. Cpl. Melvin Williams. Both are accused in cases involving men who suffered serious injuries, including one who lost an eye and another whose cheekbone was smashed.

