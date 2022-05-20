HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man kills 3 people, himself in murder-suicide in Cypress

An estranged husband shot and killed his 4-year-old daughter, her mother, and grandmother, before turning the gun on himself.

Their bodies were found by Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies Thursday morning, after they were called to the apartment in northwest Harris County when the child’s mom didn’t show up for work.

Since then, we’ve learned the husband and wife were going through a divorce.

And there were reports of the husband being abusive.

A police report was filed against him just last month.

Trial begins in robbery, murder of Spring couple

Jury selection begins Friday for the first of three defendants in the execution-style killings of a Spring couple four years ago.

Khari Kendrick will stand trial in the morning.

He is charged with capital murder along with his half-brother, Aakiel Kendrick, and Erick Peralta.

Investigators say the three of them waited for Jenny and Bao Lam to pull into their garage in January of 2018.

The couple were then ambushed, bound, robbed and shot to death.

Baby formula shortage hitting area hard

The baby formula shortage continues, putting lots of families in stressful situations trying to get the food their baby needs.

We spoke with the President & CEO of the Montgomery County Women’s Center.

They gave away their last can of formula Wednesday night–their shelves are bare and they have 13 infants staying there.

Over in Pasadena at The Bridge Over Troubled Waters shelter—they have a total of 25 babies they are trying to feed and they are down to just a few cans and a few samples – a supply that won’t last much longer.

Cornyn: Texas AG Ken Paxton’s legal woes an ’embarrassment’

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn has blasted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s legal woes as an “embarrassment.”

The senator on Thursday gave the sharpest rebuke of Paxton to date from a senior Texas Republican as Paxton appears poised to win the party’s nomination for a third term.

Paxton has been under state felony indictment for nearly his whole time in office and is separately being investigated by the FBI after his top deputies accused him of corruption.

He is competing in the Republican primary run-off primary against Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

Paxton responded that Cornyn “represents the Bush wing of the GOP.”

GOP directs culture war fury toward green investing trend

Red state officials are coming out swinging against growing Wall Street efforts to consider environmental risk in investment decisions.

Their target is “ESG,” which stands for environmental, social and governance. The principles call on investors to consider factors other than traditional financial metrics in their decisions.

The acronym has become the latest culture war fodder in conservative media and in state government this year.

The movement against green investing indicates how the GOP has become more willing to damage its relationship with big business to fight ideological foes. Opposition has been particularly strong in red states where fossil fuels make up a large part of the economy.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.