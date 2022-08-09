HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Authorities release names of victims of deadly Galveston crash

We now know the names of the family members killed by a suspected drunk driver when he crashed into a golf cart in Galveston over the weekend.

The four victims are Felipe Bentacur; his niece, Destiny Uvalle; and his grandkids, 14-year-old Brailyn Cantu and 4-year-old Kaisyn Bentancur. Two other people are in critical condition.

Police say they were killed when Miguel Espinoza failed to stop at an intersection and crashed his SUV into their golf cart.

Espinoza has been charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter and is being held on a $400,000 bond.

Mother says slain suspect obsessed over daughter

A man, apparently obsessed with trying to date a former classmate, is dead after being shot by Harris County deputies.

Lydia, who didn’t want to give us her last name says, she heard gunshots near her back bedroom on Cora Street on the northwest side of town early Monday morning.

She tells us she recognized the shooter as Javier Alanis, a man who she says has had an obsession with her daughter for years.

Appeals court restores death sentence for family’s death

A federal appeals court has restored the death sentence of a bank robber convicted of killing his best friend, his friend’s fiancée and their three children.

In a 32-page opinion, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday overturned a lower court ruling that would have freed Ronald Jeffery Prible Jr. if the state did not retry Prible within six months.

The panel ruled Prible failed to raise issues sufficient to discredit his conviction and sentence.

A Harris County jury condemned Prible in 2002 for killing Esteban “Steve″ Herrera; Herrera’s fiancée Nilda Tirado; and their children in 1999.

Man on trial in Dallas says he did not kill 2 teen daughters

A man accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi in the Dallas area in 2008 told jurors in his capital murder trial on Monday that he fled the vehicle before they were killed because he thought someone wanted to kill him.

Yaser Said told jurors on Monday: “Definitely not, I did not kill my daughters.”

Said evaded arrest for over 12 years following the slayings of his daughters, 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said.

Yaser Said, who faces an automatic life sentence if convicted, said he did not turn himself in because he didn’t think he would get a fair trial.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.