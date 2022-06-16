HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Police: Neighbors jump suspect after trying to lure boy into car

A man is now behind bars after police say he lured an 11-year-old boy into his car and tried to sexually assault him.

Exclusive video shows neighbors restraining the suspect in the orange shirt.

The suspect is identified as Miguel Angel Cordero Ramirez. According to records, he threatened the boy with a knife in East Houston.

The boy was able to escape and scream for help. That’s when neighbors jumped in, holding Ramirez down until police arrived.

He is now charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Widow of former Alvin ISD principal doesn’t want school named after him

The widow of a former Alvin ISD principal who died of COVID in 2020 is asking the district not to name a new school after him.

Alvin ISD plans to build LeRoy Castro Junior High School, but Amy Castro doesn’t want that to happen because of how things ended after he passed away during his 14th year with the district.

Concerned about COVID, the Castros increased his life insurance policy, but a missing form prevented the insurance from being added.

When the family asked why they weren’t notified, they say they were told, “We don’t babysit our employees.”

The Castro family wants Alvin ISD to change its notification policies to protect other families.

Man accused of killing 9-year-old girl was out on bond

The man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend’s daughter remains locked up.

From court documents we found out Jeremiah Jones was out on bond when he allegedly murdered 9-year-old Khylie Sorrells Monday night.

Her mom, Brittany told police, she was watching a movie with her children when he walked into their Heights apartment.

Jones accused of her dating another man – despite them breaking up two months ago.

Moments later, little Khylie was killed.

The mom was also shot.

Jones is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.

New SBC President commits to move sex abuse reforms forward

Bart Barber, the newly elected president of the Southern Baptist Convention, is vowing to expedite sex abuse reforms in the nation’s largest Protestant denomination.

He spoke a day after thousands of delegates voted overwhelmingly to create a way to track pastors and other church workers credibly accused of sex abuse.

Delegates also have defeated a proposal to defund the convention’s public-policy arm, which has long been a target of critics complaining it is not conservative enough.

Barber says he will work to unify Southern Baptists and heal divisions. He says local churches hold the key to growing the denomination, whose membership has been declining for over a decade.

Harris to launch task force on online harassment, abuse

Vice President Kamala Harris is launching a task force dedicated to fighting online harassment and abuse.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy are scheduled to attend the launch announcement on Thursday. Also present will be Sloane Stephens, a Black U.S. tennis player who has faced a torrent of racist abuse after losing matches.

Senior Biden administration officials say the task force is expected to issue recommendations in 180 days.

The new effort comes as the United States reels from shooting massacres in Texas and New York that were predated by misogynist and racist commentary online.

