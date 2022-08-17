HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

New ERCOT CEO comes from Indiana, not Texas

ERCOT has its first permanent CEO since last year’s deadly winter storm. And he is not from Texas.

Pablo Vegas was named the power grid’s new leader during an emergency meeting Tuesday night.

Vegas lives in Ohio, and most recently ran a utility company based out of Indiana.

UH student charged with arson in dorm fire

New details about the University of Houston student charged with arson for allegedly starting a fire at a residence hall Monday night.

Kevin Ekofo, 26, appeared in probable cause court.

Police said Ekofo told them he started the fire “because he wanted to and because he could.” Officers say they found him riding a bike and carrying a gas can.

No injuries from the fire were reported. Thirty-three students will have to stay in other residence halls tonight. About 30 others will be allowed back into their dorms.

Missouri City man traps alligator while taking daughter to school

It was not smooth sailing on the first day for one Missouri City student, because an alligator blocked her way to school.

Homeowner Mike Trinh says he told his daughter to get in the car to go to school, but she couldn’t because the alligator was outside.

Mike called authorities, but when no one was able to come out and help, he says he caught the gator on his own using “Steve Irwin tactics and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.”

The kids did make it to school, and the gator was released in a near-by pond.

Texas to execute man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

A man who fatally stabbed a real estate agent inside a model home in suburban Dallas faces execution, more than 16 years after the slaying.

Kosoul Chanthakoummane is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was a North Carolina parolee in July 2006 when he killed 40-year-old Sarah Walker, who was found stabbed more than 30 times in a model home in McKinney, about 30 miles north of Dallas.

Prosecutors say the 41-year-old beat and stabbed Walker before stealing her Rolex watch and a silver ring. Chanthakoummane’s attorneys are challenging the DNA evidence.

If executed, Chanthakoummane would be the second inmate put to death in Texas in 2022.

2 brothers charged with conspiracy in deadly smuggling crash

Two brothers from Mexico are facing federal charges after fleeing from U.S. authorities in July and crashing their vehicle, killing two and injuring 10 others just miles from the international border.

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that 21-year-old Jorge Garcia-Rascon and 19-year-old Julio Garcia-Rascon have been charged with conspiracy to smuggle immigrants resulting in death.

They will remain in custody pending trial. Their lawyer did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Court documents state the brothers had been smuggled themselves and one of them was transporting other migrants to pay off his debt for being brought to the United States.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.