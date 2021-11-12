ICYMI: Ninth victim death in Astroworld tragedy, victim IDed in shooting, judge overturns Abbott’s school mask mandate ban

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Ninth person dies from Astroworld Festival tragedy

A ninth person has died as a result of injuries from the Astroworld Festival last Friday at NRG Park.

Bharti Shahani was a senior at Texas A&M. The 22-year-old was at the concert with her cousin when she was trampled.

She had been on life support since the tragedy but was passed away on Thursday.

Victim identified in shooting in Spring

Police released new information on a deadly shooting in Spring that killed a 28-year-old woman.

Her family tells us she is Nitzi Valencia. Investigators say her ex-boyfriend showed up at a home on Diane Drive angry at her.

He began shooting and killed her while injuring another man and killing his dog.

Deputies are now looking for the ex-boyfriend.

Federal judge overturns Abbott’s school mandate ban

A federal judge has overturned Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that bans Texas schools for enforcing masks.

The judge says it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. This now allows school districts to create their own rules on mask requirements.

