HPD announces no arrests during NRA convention

Houston police said they made no arrests in relation to the NRA convention or the protests this past weekend.

There was heavy security surrounding the George R. Brown Convention Center for the entire event.

Hundreds of people protested the convention, which was held just three days after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Indecency charges dropped against local chef

Child indecency charges against Houston chef Bruce Molzan have been dropped. He founded the Ruggles restaurant chain.

Molzan was charged in 2018.

The district attorney’s office tells ABC13 it’s determined “probable cause exists, but the case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at this time.”

Charges could be refiled if more evidence surfaces.

Supreme Court blocks Texas law on social media censorship

A divided Supreme Court has blocked a Texas law, championed by conservatives, that aimed to keep social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter from censoring users based on their viewpoints.

The court voted in an unusual 5-4 alignment Tuesday to put the Texas law on hold while a lawsuit plays out in lower courts.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett voted to grant the emergency request from two technology industry groups that challenged the law in federal court.

The majority provided no explanation for its decision.

Experts: Everything points to another busy hurricane season

Hurricane season starts Wednesday and it’s looking busy: Every factor out there is pointing to another nasty year in the Atlantic.

And the Atlantic, especially the U.S., has had a lot of big dangerous and deadly storms in the last five years.

There have been more Category 4 and 5 massive hurricanes hitting the US since 2017 than the previous 50 years.

Experts say the natural climate event La Nina, climate change, warm ocean waters, the Gulf of Mexico’s Loop Current, increased storminess in Africa, cleaner skies, a long-term storm cycle and massive development along coastal areas are all conditions that point to trouble this season.

