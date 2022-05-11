HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

No bond for alleged shooters of off-duty deputy

A judge has denied bond to two of the three suspects charged in the murder of Harris County Sheriff’s deputy Darren Almendarez.

The judge will revisit the bond issue for Joshua Stewart and Federias Clark in 90 days. The third suspect, Frederick Tardy, 17, will be back in court for a bond hearing on Wednesday.

Almendarez was off duty when he was shot while confronting a group of suspected catalytic converter thieves in March.

Man turns himself in after road rage incident

Investigators tell us a gunman turned himself in after shooting someone in Brookshire, possibly in a fit of road rage.

Video was released of the aftermath at the Love’s truck stop in Katy, where the suspect surrendered.

Authorities said that there are a lot of unknowns right now, including how the victim is doing, but said that person drove to a location in Katy and called for help, then they were flown to the hospital.

Woman takes joyride in stolen yacht in Galveston

In Galveston, police arrested a woman who they say took a 52-foot long yacht on a joy ride.

Someone called police Monday morning saying the yacht sailed away from its dock. After the Coast Guard and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office got involved, they found the yacht.

The suspect, Renee Waguespack, was charged with Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Less immigrant labor in US contributing to price hikes

The U.S. is experiencing a labor shortage that’s partly fueled by a drop-off in immigration, which ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic.

By some estimates, the U.S. now has 2 million fewer immigrants than it would have if the pace had stayed the same.

That’s helped lead to a desperate scramble for workers in many sectors, from meatpacking to homebuilding. It’s also contributing to supply shortages and price increases.

Just 10 miles from the Rio Grande, Mike Helle’s farm in Texas is so short of immigrants that he’s replaced hundreds of acres of labor-intensive leafy greens with crops that can be harvested by machinery.

He’s also increased pay for his workers, who are almost exclusively immigrants.

Anonymous donor pays tab for East Texas college graduates

Officials at Wiley College in East Texas say students graduating from the historically Black college were told at their commencement ceremony that an anonymous donor had paid their balances.

Wiley College said in a news release that over 100 students were gathered for graduation Saturday when the school’s president made the announcement.

The college said in the news release that the estimated total for the balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 was about $300,000.

