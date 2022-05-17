HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Parents of boy in jail for murder

Two parents are now in jail, one of them on capital murder charges in the death of their son. The mother and father of Daniel Escamia are facing those charges related to his death.

Authorities say the boy died after he was rushed to the hospital from his home outside El Campo.

Daniel’s mom, Rebecca Hart, is now charged with capital murder of a child under 10. She has been booked into the Wharton County jail.

The child’s father has also been booked into the jail. Eddie Escamia faces endangerment to a child and bodily injury charges.

The Wharton County Medical Examiner says it looks like the child was continuously abused.

Investigators are urging anyone who might have information as to what happened to give them a call.

Reward increases for escaped Texas inmate

The reward for help leading to the arrest of escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez is now up to $50,000.

Up to 300 law enforcement officers are on the ground in Centerville looking for him in east Texas.

Last week, Lopez was on a transport bus en route from Gatesville to Huntsville when he escaped in Leon County.

Lopez was serving a life sentence for capital murder when he escaped.

Dallas police: Suspect arrested in Koreatown salon shooting

Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded three women in a hair salon in the city’s Koreatown that authorities have said might have been a hate crime.

The Dallas Police Department said early Tuesday that the suspect was being interviewed and processed. Police Chief Eddie Garcia was expected to release additional information about the arrest later in the day.

Garcia said last week that last Wednesday’s shooting at Hair World Salon could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. The three women who were shot at the salon were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Death penalty sought in Texas for man who admitted killing 5

Prosecutors in Texas say they will seek the death penalty for a man who authorities have said confessed to killing five people, including three whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster last year.

The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said Monday that they’ve filed the paperwork to seek the death penalty for 41-year-old Jason Thornburg.

He was arrested in September on a charge of capital murder in the deaths of three people whose bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth.

Thornburg’s arrest warrant says he confessed to killing those three as well as his roommate and girlfriend, a Navajo woman from New Mexico who went missing after traveling to Arizona with him.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.