ICYMI: Person dies after fight, baby survives drive-by shooting, memorial for family killed in July murder

Person dies in shooting after fight

One person is dead after a shooting in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened on Madrid near Dumble Street. Police say one person was shot after they got into a fight with the suspect. That suspect fled the scene.

Child shot during suspected drive-by shooting

A 1-year-old that was shot in southwest Houston is expected to survive.

Police say a mother was walking home with her son Sunday morning when she heard gunshots. She realized her son had been struck when she made it back home to her apartment complex on Renwick.

Memorial held for victims in July family murder

The community came together for three young children whose parents and 6-year-old sibling were shot to death inside their apartment on Fondren over the summer.

29-year-old Donyavia Lagway, 35-year-old Gegory Carhee, and their 6-year-old daughter Harmony Carhee were murdered in July.

The couple’s 10-year-old daughter was also shot, but she was able to contact her grandmother for help. She told police she played dead.

On Sunday afternoon, more than 20 social clubs and motorcycle groups put on a thanksgiving meal to make sure these children knew they were surrounded by love.

