HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

One shot, killed at gas station near Hobby Airport

One person was shot and killed at a gas station on Broadway near Hobby Airport on Monday night.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Officers are investigating what led up to the violence. They have not made any arrests yet.

Mayor, police to hold annual ‘March on Crime’ address

Later on Tuesday, Houston police and Mayor Sylvester Turner are set to hold their annual “March on Crime” news conference.

They plan to give an update on the “One Safe Houston” initiative launched earlier this month. That plan includes launching a gun buyback program and addressing night clubs and convenience stores where crime is an issue.

HISD drops mask mandate for schools

Students in HISD won’t have to wear masks in the classroom when they go to school Tuesday morning.

The district is dropping its mask mandate for all schools, facilities and buses. The district says anyone who wants to wear a mask can still request one.

HISD superintendent Dr. Mallard House III says the district will continue to monitor covid data and will update its protocols in the event of an outbreak.

Election 2022: Texas primary tests GOP’s rightward shift

The 2022 midterms are kicking off with primaries in Texas, where Republican voters get an early chance to reward leaders who have pushed America’s largest red state even farther to the right while tightening their embrace of Donald Trump.

Rather than courting moderates in fast-growing, increasingly diverse Texas, Republicans have loosened gun laws while tightening abortion laws and voting rules.

Voters on Tuesday can validate those efforts while providing clues about Trump’s post-presidency power and hold on the national GOP.

Two of the state’s congressional incumbents, moderate Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar and Republican Rep. Van Taylor, also face potentially tough primary tests.

Pair charged in Seattle woman’s death arrested in Cambodia

Authorities say two women who were accused of cutting off their ankle monitors and fleeing after they were charged in the Texas stabbing death of a Seattle woman have been arrested in Cambodia.

Nina Marano and her wife, Lisa Dykes, were arrested last week by Cambodian police with assistance from the FBI.

They are among three people charged in the October 2020 death of Marisela Botello-Valadez, who was fatally stabbed while visiting a friend in Dallas.

Marano and Dykes were free on $500,000 bonds when they removed their GPS trackers on Christmas Day.

Dykes’ lawyer, Heath Harris, told The Dallas Morning News that their fleeing wasn’t evidence of guilt. He said the women feared their co-defendant in the case.

Supreme Court to review Native American child adoption law

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a case involving a federal law that gives Native Americans preference in adoptions of Native children.

The high court said Monday it would take the case involving the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act, a law championed by Native American leaders as a means of preserving their families and culture.

The law gives Native American families priority in foster care and adoption proceedings involving Native children.

A federal appeals court in April upheld the law and Congress’ authority to enact it. But the judges found some of the law’s provisions unconstitutional.

Texas, Louisiana, Indiana and seven individuals had sued over provisions in the law.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.