HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Questions in pipeline fire in Brazoria County remain

A massive pipeline fire in Brazoria County is out.

Two pipelines exploded in a field near FM 2917 and FM 2004 in rural Alvin Thursday afternoon.

We still don’t know what caused the explosion. The chemical company INEOS that owns the pipelines.

HPD names substation after fallen sergeant

A Houston Police substation will be named after fallen Police Sergeant Harold Preston.

The Southwest Patrol Station on Nitida, near South Post Oak, will be named in honor of the 41-year veteran who died in the line of duty in 2020.

HISD reassigns principals from 3 high schools

HISD Superintendent Mike Miles says Yates, Worthing, and Sharpstown High Schools will begin the new school year under new leadership.

Miles says removing the principals was necessary to drive improvement.

They’ll be reassigned to other roles in the district.

Exxon Mobil buys Denbury, pipeline company with carbon capture expertise, for $5 billion

Exxon Mobil is buying pipeline operator Denbury, the beneficiary of changes in U.S. climate policy that intended to reduce the amount of emissions released into the atmosphere.

The all-stock deal valued at $4.9 billion puts Denbury’s capabilities related to carbon capture front and center. Carbon capture and storage involves removing carbon dioxide, either from the source of pollution or from the air at large, and storing it deep underground.

Last year’s Inflation Reduction Act infuses nearly $375 billion over the decade in climate change-fighting strategies that could put the country on a path to cut greenhouse gas emissions 40% by 2030, including carbon capture initiatives.

Even the most populous places are pushing for US census corrections to boost funding

A misplaced naval ship in California, overlooked students in New York City and missed inmates in Texas are some of the reasons why the two most populous states and the largest city in the U.S. have filed last-minute requests for 2020 census corrections.

California, Texas and New York City are among other last-minute stragglers including Illinois and New Orleans. The states and cities filed the requests right before the deadline at the end of last month.

Any corrections could help with federal funding but won’t change how many congressional seats each state was allotted.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.