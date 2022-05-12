HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Plane skids off Bush Airport runway

At Bush Intercontinental Airport on Wednesday, a United Express plane slid off the runway.

Skywest confirms the plane had some sort of steering issue and rolled off the runway.

The plane was flying from Victoria to Houston. There were no injuries reported for the 16 people on board.

Teen gets bond set at $750,000 in accused shooting of deputy

A judge has set bond for the suspected catalytic converter thief who is accused in the murder of Deputy Darren Almendarez.

The judge setting bond for 17-year-old Fredrick Tardy at $750,000. Tardy must remain under total home confinement and can only leave house to meet with attorney,

He also can’t have any contact with the other people accused in Almendarez’s murder or Almendarez’s family.

Prosecutors say they asked for a high bond because they believe Tardy is a danger to the community and to society.

Texas court orders new look at woman’s voter fraud case

A Texas woman sentenced to five years in prison for illegal voting after filling out a provisional ballot while on parole in 2016 has won a key ruling in her effort to have the conviction overturned.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday ordered a lower court to review whether there was sufficient evidence to convict Crystal Mason.

The court’s majority determined that Texas election law requires that individuals know they are ineligible to vote to be convicted of illegal voting.

The court didn’t overturn Mason’s 2018 conviction but kept alive her claim she didn’t know she was committing a crime.

Navy sailor killed in training accident was Texas man

The Navy says the Naval Special Warfare sailor killed in a training accident in Virginia was Electronics Technician 1st Class Ryan DeKorte, from Lubbock, Texas.

DeKorte died Monday from injuries received late last week during a helicopter landing incident during an exercise at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia. He was 35.

According to a Navy official, the helicopter experienced a hard landing near DeKorte, who was on the ground and not in the aircraft.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Jury clears American in alleged assault of flight attendant

A jury in Texas has cleared American Airlines of responsibility for an alleged sexual assault by a celebrity chef it hired against one of its flight attendants.

In the verdict Wednesday, jurors in the civil lawsuit concluded that an assault occurred but that Fort Worth, Texas-based American was not at fault.

Flight attendant Kimberly Goesling was seeking $25.6 million in damages.

The chef, Mark Sargeant, has never been charged with a crime. He reached a confidential settlement with Goesling, who has since retired after 30 years with American.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.