Police investigate human remains found in BBQ grill

Police are investigating after a repairman found human remains in a backyard grill in southeast Houston.

A repairman was doing work at home on Peach Creek when he found the remains inside what was described as a brick BBQ grill.

Police say they are waiting for the medical examiner to take the remains for an autopsy.

New business requirements take effect next week

Next week, Houston businesses will be required to have working surveillance camera systems and exterior lighting.

It is all part of the city’s One Safe Houston plan that’s aimed at curbing crime in the city.

Bars, nightclubs, convenience stores, and game rooms will have to install high resolution surveillance cameras covering their entire property and store video for at least 30 days.

The ordinance takes effect July 19.

Death row inmate gets stay of execution

A Texas death-row inmate was granted a stay of execution before he was scheduled to die on Tuesday night.

Ramiro Gonzalez, 39, was sentenced to death for kidnapping, raping and killing Bridget Townsend when they were both 18 in Medina County.

Yesterday, the state’s criminal appeals court said his sentence should be revisited after a psychiatrist gave false testimony during the 2006 trial.

Gonzales’ case will now go back to Medina County.

Man accused of using drone to smuggle contraband into prison

A Houston man has been indicted on charges accusing him of trying to use a heavy-duty drone to drop forbidden items to inmates at a federal prison in Texas.

Federal officials unsealed an indictment Tuesday accusing Davien Philip Turner of two counts of unlawfully flying an aircraft. Each count is punishable by up to three years in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Britt Featherston said there was no evidence that Turner succeeded in delivering contraband with his drone, but there have been cases of such items being dropped into the federal prison complex south of Beaumont.

State lottery advertising tells players half of the story

State lotteries are spending more than a half-billion dollars a year on pervasive marketing campaigns designed to persuade people to play often, spend more and overlook the long odds of winning.

That’s according to a new investigation by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland.

As state agencies, the lotteries are exempt from Federal Trade Commission regulations that prohibit misleading and deceptive advertising.

But that leaves oversight of advertising up to the state legislatures that depend on lottery revenue to help balance their budgets.

