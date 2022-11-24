HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Investigation into Richmond child shooting continues

Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies are looking into how a 3-year-old was shot at a home off Cedar Crescent Court in Richmond.

The child survived, but it is unclear if anyone will be charged.

Man arrested for deserting a fatal crash in southwest Houston

A driver accused of leaving a crash that left a teenager dead on Sunday is now in police custody.

Angel David Espinoza Martinez is charged with failure to stop and render aid.

Investigators say he hit a power pole on South Gessner early Sunday morning.

That crash killed the 17-year-old boy who was in the car, but Martinez allegedly didn’t stay to help.

Police still looking into SWAT standoff

There are still so many questions surrounding an hours-long standoff in southwest Houston.

It all began with a man being shot to death in the backyard of a home on Knotty Oaks Trail.

The suspect ran into another home where he stayed for hours.

After a nearly 10-hour long standoff, the SWAT commander says he was just “standing there.”

The man later surrendered to police, but charges have yet to be filed.

Lawyer: Teen shot by San Antonio cop released from hospital

A teen shot by a San Antonio police officer as he put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger has been released from the hospital.

A lawyer for Erik Cantu’s family says the 17-year-old went home nearly two months after he was shot in a McDonald’s parking lot.

Cantu’s parents say they’re “overjoyed at his progress in the past two weeks,” but that he “still has a long road to recovery.”

Cantu was shot on Oct. 2 by Officer James Brennand. Brennand was fired and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public official.

Wife of Texas man killed by police in Arizona settles suit

The widow of an unarmed Texas man fatally shot by police outside his suburban Phoenix hotel room in 2016 has settled her wrongful death lawsuit.

Documents filed Tuesday in federal court in Arizona show that Laney Sweet, the wife of Daniel Shaver, and her two children will receive $8 million from the city of Mesa. In exchange, all of Sweet’s legal claims will be dismissed. In a statement, Sweet says the settlement does not remedy “the blatant lack of accountability by all involved.”

Spokeswomen for the city and police declined to comment Wednesday. The ex-officer who shot the 26-year-old Shaver was acquitted of murder.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.