Police investigating shooting of Pearland teen

Police are trying to figure out who shot and killed a 19-year-old inside his grandparent’s Pearland home.

Family members who want to keep this a private matter told ABC13 the young man lived with his grandparents.

Pearland police say they got calls about a shooting around 3 a.m. on Blakely Grove Lane.

And found a man dead inside the home.

A neighbor tells us she heard about six gunshots.

HPD searching for shooting suspect

Right now, Houston police are looking for Eduardo Antonio Lopez.

Lopez is accused of shooting a man in the chest more than a month ago at a taco stand on Rittenhouse near Airline.

Police say it started when Lopez and Jacob Ramirez got into an argument.

Ramirez was trying to drive into the parking lot as Lopez was leaving.

As the two started arguing, Ramirez told officers Lopez fired at him several times before driving away. Lopez previously told police he wasn’t sure if Ramirez was armed.

You are asked to call police with any information on his whereabouts.

Police investigate deadly carjacking

In southeast Houston, two people are dead after a shooting and carjacking at a gas station.

Officers said they’re trying to figure out if the person who drove the suspected shooter knew what was going to happen.

It happened on Monroe and Fuqua around 2 a.m. Monday morning. Police say a passenger in a black Nissan got into a white Mercedes and fired multiple rounds.

The driver ran for help but died at the hospital.

The shooter then jumped into the driver’s seat and took off with the passenger still in the vehicle. Police say the gunman later threw the passenger out. That passenger was found dead.

The suspect eventually crashed and was arrested. Police also detained the driver of the black Nissan.

We’re working to learn about any possible charges they’ll face.

Man going on trial in Texas in 2008 slaying of 2 daughters

A man who evaded arrest for over 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teen daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel is set to go on trial this week.

Testimony is scheduled to start Tuesday in the capital murder trial of 65-year-old Yaser Said. He is accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008.

The sisters had been shot multiple times in the taxi parked near a hotel in the Dallas suburb of Irving. Sarah Said managed to call 911 using a cellphone, telling the operator that her father shot her and that she was dying. Yaser Said has denied killing his daughters.

Uvalde rekindles school police officer’s looming fears

The fear that the next school shooting could happen in their hallways hangs over school resource officers across the United States.

The latest reminder of that danger came in May when 19 children and two teachers were killed in a fourth-grade classroom in Uvalde, Texas.

Officers are called on to be battle-ready, but they’re also under pressure to reform their interactions with students of color, who have been disproportionately arrested and disciplined in schools.

Reminders of the threat of school shootings were omnipresent at a recent National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Colorado where hundreds of officers gathered for training.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.