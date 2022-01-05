HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Police to investigate shooting that left George Floyd’s niece injured

A 4-year-old girl shot on New Year’s Eve is now recovering.

Someone shot into an apartment several times over the weekend.

Four adults and two children were inside, including George Floyd’s 4-year-old niece, Arianna.

Arianna was hit in the torso and had to have surgery. The good news is she’s now stable.

Houston police chief Troy Finner is now investigating after the family said it took several hours for police to respond.

Biden Administration to resubmit Gonzalez as ICE director

President Biden wants the Senate to confirm Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez as the new director of ICE.

The White House re-submitted Gonzalez for consideration to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This comes after time expired on his previous nomination.

A Senate committee did approve Gonzalez’s nomination to be voted on by the full Senate, but the vote didn’t happen.

Shooting in south Houston leaves one dead

Police investigating a homicide on Fairgreen Lane near Martin Luther King Boulevard in south Houston.

Officers say a man in his 40s was walking down the street when someone pulled up in a Lexus SUV and fired six shots the victim, killing him.

FBI assisting to find missing San Antonio girl

An FBI dive team has joined the search for a 3-year-old San Antonio girl reported missing two weeks ago.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen in the playground of a northwest San Antonio apartment complex late the afternoon of Dec. 20.

Police Chief William McManus said the 12-member FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team arrived from Washington, D.C., Monday night.

It searched water bodies near the girl’s family’s apartment all day Tuesday and expected to continue searching Wednesday.

Appearing downcast, McManus said the team was merely checking a lead, of which there have been few.

Federal judge halts Navy’s vaccine mandate

A federal judge in Texas has granted a preliminary injunction stopping the Navy from acting against 35 sailors for refusing on religious grounds to comply with an order to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The injunction is a new challenge to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s decision to make vaccinations mandatory for all members of the military.

The Pentagon vaccination requirement allows for exemptions on religious grounds, but none of the thousands of requests for such waivers so far have been granted.

Well over 90% of the military has been vaccinated so far.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.