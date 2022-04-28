HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man shot dead by police allegedly had gun in a bag

A wanted man is dead after being shot by police in Houston’s Pleasantville neighborhood.

Police say an officer noticed the man getting into an SUV and he later bailed during a traffic stop.

An officer opened fire, killing him. Police said the suspect had a bag with a gun inside.

The suspect was wanted for three felony charges, including assault. The officer who shot him is on administrative leave which is standard procedure.

Josue Flores trial continues, investigator to take the stand

The trial of the man accused of killing 11-year-old Josue Flores continues for a fourth day on Thursday.

The investigator who arrested Andre Jackson was the first witness on the stand this morning.

He obtained the search warrant for the room where the green jacket Jackson was seen wearing on surveillance video shortly after the stabbing was found.

Protest in Brownsville in support of Melissa Lucio

In Brownsville, supporters of death row inmate Melissa Lucio held a rally to not just get her off death row, but out of prison altogether.

They have been protesting outside of the district attorney’s office in Cameron County, who has the authority to drop the case if he sees fit.

All of this comes after the mother was granted a stay of execution this week.

She was supposed to be put to death last night for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah, but the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stepped in saying there are some questions that need to be answered to make sure the death penalty is the right thing in the case.

Guardsman who drowned on Texas border had no float device

Texas officials say a National Guard member who drowned on the U.S.-Mexico border while on duty wasn’t wearing a flotation device and had not been issued one.

Search crews this week found the body of Spc. Bishop Evans near the Texas border town of Eagle Pass. Authorities say the 22-year-old drowned while trying to help a migrant who was struggling to swim across from Mexico.

Guard leaders told Texas lawmakers Wednesday that there are only 43 flotation devices for guard members on the border mission and that more are on order. They said not every guard member would need a flotation device since most are stationed on land.

Energy Dept OKs expanded LNG exports from Texas, Louisiana

The Energy Department has authorized additional exports of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, from planned terminals in Texas and Louisiana.

The orders allow Golden Pass LNG Terminal near Port Arthur, Texas, and Magnolia LNG Terminal in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to export additional natural gas as LNG to any country not prohibited by U.S. law or policy.

The approvals come as the U.S. seeks to boost LNG exports to Europe amid Russia’s war with Ukraine.

The Energy Department approved expanded export permits for two other LNG terminals in Texas and Louisiana last month.

