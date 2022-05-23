HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Police search for road rage shooter

The search is on for the person accused of killing 51-year-old Christopher Dantzler in what investigators say was an act of road rage.

It happened near Spring Cypress and Highway 249 on Saturday.

The driver of the car Dantzler was riding in told ABC13 that he accidentally cut off another driver.

He says after a confrontation, the suspect opened fire, hitting Dantzler who was in the backseat.

Dantzler’s family says he’ll be remembered for his big heart.

Suspected drunk driver kills woman in rainy crash

Houston police say a suspected drunk driver killed a woman on Bellaire and Ranchester early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the driver apparently drove through traffic lights that were off because of power outages from the storm.

Officials say this a tragic reminder to practice safe driving, especially in bad weather.

Crash in Galveston leaves several, including deputy, injured

A deputy just one of several people taken to the hospital during a very active Jeep Weekend in Galveston County.

The deputy is in the hospital with two broken legs, a broken arm, and head injuries.

22-year-old Darius Gilbert was arrested and charged with aggravated on a peace officer.

Emergency officials say they also transported 8 people via helicopter and more than 30 by ambulance.

Court ruling extends uneven treatment for asylum-seekers

In one of the busiest corridors for illegal border crossings, Cubans, Colombians and Venezuelans are often released to pursue asylum in the United States.

Meanwhile, Hondurans struggle to be allowed to pursue asylum after entering the country.

The opposite fortunes illustrate the dual nature of border enforcement under pandemic-era limits on seeking asylum, known as Title 42 authority.

President Joe Biden wanted to end them Monday, but a federal judge in Louisiana issued a nationwide injunction that keeps them intact. Some nationalities are heavily affected by Title 42, while others aren’t.

Rural Texas official arrested, charged with stealing cattle

The top elected official in a rural and sparsely populated West Texas county has been arrested after being accused of stealing cattle.

Loving County Judge Skeet Jones and three other men were arrested on Friday on charges of livestock theft and engaging in organized criminal activity.

All four men were taken to the jail in neighboring Winkler County and have since been released on bond. Jones has not returned a call seeking comment on Sunday.

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association says the arrests came after a yearlong investigation. The group alleges Jones and the others gathered stray cattle and sold them without following the procedures set forth in the Texas Agriculture Code.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.