Lawsuit: Woman claims she lost baby following Astroworld disaster

The death toll linked to last year’s Astroworld festival now sits at 11 after learning of the new death after a lawsuit was filed by an Ohio couple.

The couple claims their unborn child died after its mother, Shanazia Williamson, was trampled and crushed at the concert.

It is unclear how long after the concert Williamson miscarried, but an updated case filing took place in December 2021.

Until now, 10 deaths were linked to the Astroworld festival.

Man arrested in connection with 2 high school student deaths

An arrest has been made in connection to the death of two seniors from The Woodlands High School.

This man, Abdulbaaith Adewale, is behind bars, accused of dealing drugs laced with fentanyl to 17-year-old Gregory Blodgett and 18-year-old Irene Sutherland.

Both students died of an overdose on May 5 and fentanyl was found in the toxicology reports.

The suspect has a history in Montgomery County, as he faced three charges possession of a controlled substance last year but completed a program and the charges were dismissed.

Dallas police: Shooting at Koreatown salon not hate crime

The Dallas police chief says they don’t believe a shooting at a hair salon in Dallas’ Koreatown area that injured three women was a hate crime.

Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia said Thursday that “we have no evidence” that hate was a factor.

Authorities are still searching for a man dressed all in black who shot the three women Wednesday afternoon at Hair World Salon, which is in a shopping center with many businesses owned by Korean Americans.

Police say the shooter drove off in a maroon minivan. Police said the three women were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening,

2 arrested after 1 killed, 16 hurt at outdoor Dallas concert

Police say two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured 16 others at an outdoor concert in Dallas last month.

Dallas police say a 25-year-old and 26-year-old were arrested Wednesday. In addition to 15 people wounded by gunfire, a woman suffered a non-gun-related injury.

Jail records show the 25-year-old faces a charge of deadly conduct while the 26-year-old faces a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm. Both remained in jail Thursday.

Bond was set at $1,500 for Calhoun and $15,000 for Givens. Jail records don’t list attorneys for either.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.