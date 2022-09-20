HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Witness: Pregnant woman called her mom after being shot

A witness says a pregnant woman who’d just been shot called her mother to say goodbye.

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a car on Airtex in north Harris County Friday night.

A witness who rushed to help says Hernandez was on the phone with her mom saying she wasn’t going to make it.

She and her unborn baby both died.

Houston Archbishop Fiorenza dies at 91

Archbishop Emeritus Joseph Fiorenza passed away Monday at the age of 91.

Fiorenza came to the Galveston-Houston diocese in 1986, and it became an Archdiocese under his leadership.

The archdiocese called Fiorenza a tireless social justice advocate throughout his priesthood.

Teen who is accused of killing his parents goes on trial

AJ Armstrong is preparing to go on trial again for the 2016 murder of his parents.

Prosecutors and the defense team were in court Monday for pre-trial motions.

Jury selection could last three days.

His trial officially begins on Oct. 3.

Armstrong was 16 years old when he was accused of killing his parents Dawn and Antonio in their home in 2016.

Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

Authorities say a gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas before he was shot and wounded by sheriff’s deputies.

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas says that just before 11 p.m. Monday a man opened fire on county deputies working off-duty at the fair.

Thomas said a deputy, an off-duty firefighter also working at the fair and a bystander were struck. Deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect.

Authorities say the wounded deputy, firefighter and bystander were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.

No motive was immediately disclosed.

Judge holds gun ban for felony defendants unconstitutional

A U.S. judge in West Texas has ruled unconstitutional a federal law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns.

U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench in Pecos, Texas, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.

Quiroz was under a state burglary indictment when he tried to buy a handgun and challenged the ensuing federal charge.

Counts acknowledges the case’s “real-world consequences” and that valid public policy and safety concerns exist. However, he says precedents hold the Second Amendment as definite.

