Pregnant woman shot, killed in north Harris County

The family of a murdered pregnant women says she and her unborn child were killed a day before the baby shower.

20-year-old Jennifer Hernandez and her 17-year-old boyfriend were found shot in a car in North Harris County on Friday. The boyfriend survived.

Deputies say the pair left a gas station at Airtex Drive and Ella Boulevard when another driver shot into their car.

You’re asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers if you know anything.

3 teens shot at homecoming party in Katy

Three teens were shot when someone opened fire at a party in the Katy area Saturday night.

It happened at a home on Bridegmeadows Lane.

The sheriff’s office says the teens were attending a party that was promoted on social media as a homecoming after-party.

The homeowner told ABC13 he leased the home as a short-term rental and did not know there would be a party. He says he probably won’t rent the house out again. Investigators are still searching for the shooter.

Adopted Houston firefighter reunites with family in Chile

A Houston firefighter stolen at birth and given up for adoption in Chile, is helping others like him find their families.

Thousands of Chilean babies were taken and trafficked around the world — under the power of dictator Augusto Pinochet in the 70s and 80s.

Firefighter Tyler Graf was one of those children. He has since been reunited with his biological mother.

He started an organization called Connecting Roots — to help other adoptees from Chile figure out if they were separated from their families.

Chief: Man killed after struggle with San Antonio officers

Authorities say a San Antonio police officer has fatally shot a man during an arrest.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says police were called to the city’s west side on Sunday after being contacted by the man’s family, who had told authorities he had 11 warrants for his arrest.

McManus says when police spotted the man around 9 a.m. as he was riding his bicycle, he began to fight with officers. McManus alleges the man yelled he had a gun before reaching for his waistband.

One officer, who was injured in the struggle, fired three shots, hitting the man, who died at the scene.

The man’s name was not immediately released by authorities. No weapon was found on him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.