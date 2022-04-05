HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Prosecutors to seek death penalty for shooter of slain deputy

On the same day the body of Deputy Darren Almendarez received a police escort to the funeral home to prepare him for burial, one of the three men accused in his murder appeared in court.

The deputy was killed last Thursday while off-duty when he confronted three men suspected of trying to steal his catalytic converter.

Gunfire was exchanged and the deputy was shot and killed.

Joshua Stewart was in court Monday morning and learned prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

The other two suspects will be in court Tuesday morning.

Woman mugged on her front porch caught on camera

A southwest Houston woman was mugged on her own front porch, and it was caught on her surveillance camera.

Tonya Robertson Rogers was coming home from work early in the morning, when a black car pulled up and someone jumped out to grab Rogers’ belongings.

Rogers says she was caught off-guard but went and bought a gun immediately after the attack.

Hobby Airport back up after lights went out on runway

The lights are back on at Hobby Airport on Tuesday.

The FAA issued a ground stop at Hobby Monday afternoon after the runway lights went out.

Dozens of flights were either delayed or canceled altogether.

The lights came back after a couple of hours, but too late for a lot of travelers who were forced to come up with other travel plans.

Police: Dallas concert where 1 killed, 15 shot had no permit

Dallas police say an outdoor concert in Dallas where one person was killed and 15 others were injured by gunfire over the weekend did not have a permit.

Police on Monday updated the number injured, saying 15 people were injured by gunfire and one woman was injured but not by gunfire.

Police didn’t say how she was injured. Police said those injured ranged in age from 13 to 29.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia said during a Monday news conference that all of those injured were in stable condition.

Garcia said that with “a permit and proper promoter oversight, we can better be prepared for events and crowds.”

Library study finds ‘challenged’ books soared in 2021

Accounts of book bannings and attempted book bannings, along with threats against librarians, have soared over the past year.

And the American Library Association has compiled some numbers.

The association found 729 challenges — affecting nearly 1,600 books — at public schools and libraries in 2021, more than double than in 2020 and the highest since the ALA began compiling challenges more than 20 years ago.

The two most challenged books on the ALA’s top 10 list have been in the news often: Maia Kobabe’s graphic memoir about sexual identity “Gender Queer” and Jonathan Evison’s novel “Lawn Boy.”

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.