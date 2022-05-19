HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Religious leader gets 15 year in jail for sex assault of child

A religious leader who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor is in jail.

It happened a decade ago, and on Wednesday, the family of the victim finally got justice.

The jury gave defendant Charles Martinez 15 years for the two counts of sex assault of a child.

Now it’s up to the judge to determine if he will serve both of those 15-year sentences back-to-back or at the same time.

Texas GLO has 10 days to fix Harvey plan

Despite the Texas General Land Office pushing back against federal findings that it discriminated when giving Houston and Harris County zero dollars in flood mitigation, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is now affirming those findings.

Now, the federal government says the state GLO has 10 days to fix its Hurricane Harvey recovery plan, according to a letter HUD sent the state on Monday.

Back in March, a HUD investigation found the GLO “discriminated on the basis of race and national origin” when deciding how to distribute $2 billion in federal funds for disaster mitigation.

The GLO is denying HUD’s claims of discrimination and said it is “nothing more than a fake political attack”.

NBA commissioner working on getting Griner released from Russian jail

The head of the NBA says the league is working with the WNBA to get Houston’s Britney Griner released from a Russian jail..

Commissioner, Adam Silver told ESPN, that the NBA was following the advice of experts when it did not take an aggressive approach right after Griner was detained. The Russians say they found hash oil in Griner’s luggage at an airport in Moscow. The Biden administration says Griner is being wrongfully detained.

Texas inmate who escaped bus got out of restraints, cage

Authorities say a Texas inmate who was serving a life sentence for murder when he escaped from a transport bus last week got out of his restraints and a cage before stabbing the driver.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Wednesday that 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez is still on the run.

Lopez was being transported May 12 to a medical appointment in a caged area of the bus.

The department says Lopez freed himself from his hand and leg restraints, cut through the metal of the cage and crawled out through the bottom. Officials say he then attacked the driver.

Biden warns of ‘another tough hurricane season’ this year

Federal officials are bracing for another difficult hurricane season.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday received a briefing about what Americans can expect this year.

He told reporters: “We know hurricanes are coming our way. They grow more extreme every season.”

Before his remarks, Biden toured a hangar at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to view aircraft used to track and respond to hurricanes. One of the planes is used to fly through and above the storms, capturing data that allow meteorologists to produce more accurate forecasts.

Last year had the third-most-active hurricane season on record, including Hurricane Ida, which killed 55 people and caused $75 billion in damage.

