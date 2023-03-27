HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Remains of missing 2-year-old girl found in Pasadena bayou

A grandmother says she’s relieved to finally have some closure about her granddaughter who’s been missing and presumed dead for five months.

Authorities confirm the remains found in Pasadena’s Vince Bayou last week were those of 2-year-old Nadia Lee.

She hadn’t been seen since October.

That’s when her mother Nancy Reed was found strangled in a hotel room in Clear Lake.

Jyron Lee, Reed’s common-law husband and Nadia’s father, was charged in both of their murders.

Video shows thieves trying to break into northeast Harris County church

Surveillance cameras at a church in northeast Harris County captured would-be thieves trying to break into a garage and storage units.

The pastor at the Greater New Grove Christian Worship Center says this happened Friday morning.

Nothing was stolen.

And it’s not the first time someone has tried to steal from his church.

He says last year someone stole air conditioning units and catalytic converters.

Sex trafficking plea deal unending ‘nightmare’ for Texas mom

Irma Reyes feels like she can’t wake up from a nightmare. In a Texas case involving her daughter, prosecutors gave two men charged with sex trafficking a deal to walk free with several years of probation.

Reyes’ daughter was 16 when the men were accused of keeping her at a motel where men paid to have sex with the girl.

Their cases are among thousands under a cloud of dysfunction at Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. The Republican’s staff declined to answer questions about the cases. One of the men’s lawyer’s said his client would have been acquitted but trial was too risky.

Reyes addressed the men in court, her voice breaking. Hundreds of miles away, her daughter struggles to cope. They’re both are still grasping for closure.

NTSB: Crews failed to de-ice road before massive Texas crash

Federal officials say that the company responsible for maintaining a Texas interstate where 130 vehicles crashed in icy conditions two years ago, killing six, failed to address the deteriorating road conditions.

The National Transportation Safety Board said that the portion of Interstate 35 West in Fort Worth was not treated with salt on the morning of the Feb. 11, 2021, crash.

The agency said that while North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners Segment 3 crews had pretreated the southbound lanes of I-35W two days earlier with a liquid brine solution, crews checking about 45 minutes before the crash didn’t recognize that the elevated portion of the interstate where the crash occurred needed additional de-icing. The company said they are confident in their actions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.