Report discovers motive in Vanessa Guillen case

Newly-released court documents are finally revealing what may be a motive in the murder of Vanessa Guillen.

The Houston soldier was killed at an U.S. Army base in central Texas in 2020, and the man police say did it died by suicide days later.

Cicely Aguilar is accused of helping her boyfriend, Spec. Aaron Robinson, dismember Vanessa’s body.

A new report from the Texas Department of Public Safety shows Aguilar told investigators that Robinson hit Guillen in the head with a hammer after Guillen saw a picture of Aguilar on Robinson’s phone.

He told her he was worried about getting in trouble for violating the Army’s fraternization rules since Aguilar was still married to another soldier.

Trial begins for man accused of 2 execution-style murders

The murder trial for the man accused of killing a couple execution style four years ago is now underway.

Khari Kendrick is accused of executing Jenny and Bao Lam inside their Spring home in 2018. Opening statements began Tuesday.

Kendrick is charged with capital murder, but he’s not the only one. His brother, Aakiel Kendrick, and Erick Peralta, are also charged in the case.

Biden to sign policing order on anniversary of Floyd’s death

President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on policing Wednesday, the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

Most of the order is focused on federal law enforcement agencies — for example, requiring them to review and revise policies on use of force. It would also create a database to help track officer misconduct.

The administration cannot require local police departments to participate in the database, which is intended to prevent problem officers from hopping from job to job. But officials are looking for ways to use federal funding to encourage their cooperation.

The order would also restrict the flow of surplus military equipment to local police.

Feds: Ohio man plotted visit to Texas to kill George W. Bush

Federal authorities say an Iraqi man living in Ohio has been arrested on a charge of plotting to assassinate former President George W. Bush.

A criminal complaint alleges that Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab planned to bring other Iraqis into the U.S. illegally and that he traveled to Texas in February to take video recordings of the front entrance gate of Bush’s Dallas neighborhood.

Shihab was arrested Tuesday and at a brief hearing in federal court in Columbus was ordered held without bond. A public defender declined to comment.

The government says Shihab entered the U.S. in 2020 from Iraq and applied for asylum.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.