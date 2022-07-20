HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Reward increases after grand jury no-bills suspected shooter

A family without justice. Tears from the family of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez after a Harris County grand jury declined to indict Tony Earls in her fatal shooting.

Earls shot and killed the fourth grader while he was trying to stop a robber in southeast Houston back in February. It was on Valentine’s Day, police say Earls and his wife were robbed at gunpoint near an ATM in Gulfgate.

As the robber was running away, Earls got out of his car and shot at him.

One gunshot hit the pick-up truck with Arlene and her family, they were on their way to dinner.

Arlene was killed. And the robber got away.

There is now a $30,000 reward for information leading to this suspect.

Child hospitalized after playing with gun, sheriff said

In Galveston County, a 10-year-old is hospitalized after they were injured while playing with a pistol with a friend.

That child was shot in the head. The incident happened at Elizabeth Street in Santa Fe.

The sheriff says before he was loaded into a Life Flight helicopter, he was speaking to EMS crews. Neighbors say victim and a friend who also lived on the street were playing at that neighbor’s property.

Investigators say the children got inside a secondary house on the property, where no one was home. They found a handgun and were playing with it when it went off.

Evacuation order lifted as Texas wildfires burn amid heat

Officials say a mandatory evacuation order issued because of a wildfire in North Texas has been lifted as the threat of fires remains high in the state due to hot temperatures, winds and drought conditions.

Hood County lifted the order Tuesday night, hours after it was issued for a rural area south of Tolar due to the Chalk Mountain Fire.

Texas A&M Forest Services says the fire has burned about 9 square miles, destroyed at least a dozen structures and is about 10% contained.

Another fire at Possum Kingdom Lake has burned about 500 acres and at least five homes. No injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service issued a fire warning and excessive heat warnings for northern and central Texas and western and eastern Oklahoma for Wednesday.

East Texas ex-deputy pleads guilty to using excessive force

Officials say a former East Texas deputy pleaded guilty to a civil rights violation for punching a restrained detainee in the chest repeatedly with a shock gun.

Former Van Zandt County sheriff’s deputy David Yager pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge arising from a February 2021 assault on a detainee.

The man was in a restraint chair with one arm free when he banged his food tray against a cell door, then knocked a shock gun from Yager’s hand.

Angered, Yager assaulted the detainee until another deputy persuaded him to stop. He faces up to 3 1/2 years in prison.

