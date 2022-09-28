HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Driver captures road rage shooting on dashcam

A wild road rage incident, caught on video, showing a man firing several shots at another driver.

This happened Sunday, on Eldridge Parkway near Bellaire.

The victim says he was simply driving home when another driver crashed into him, before pulling out his gun.

The suspect is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Abandoned baby in state custody, father to appear in court

The baby that was found abandoned in a shed in Livingston, is now in state custody.

The child’s father is now in police custody and is expected to appear in court next week.

Investigators say he left the baby there, after getting into an accident, and stealing a neighbor’s vehicle.

He’s been charged with injury to a child and abandoning a child.

Feds want psychological tests for parents of separated kids

The Biden administration is asking that parents of children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border undergo another round of psychological evaluations to measure how traumatized they were by the Trump administration policy.

The request outlined in court documents comes in a lawsuit filed by migrants seeking compensation from the government. Thousands of children were taken from parents in a policy maligned as inhumane by political and religious leaders around the world.

No system had been created to reunite children with their families, and hundreds remain separated. Settlement talks over damage claims broke down late last year.

JetBlue CEO first witness in US lawsuit against 2 airlines

A trial is underway in the federal government’s lawsuit aiming to kill a partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways in the Northeast.

The government says the deal is, in effect, a merger that will cost consumers $700 million a year in higher fares. But the airlines say the pact — which has been in place for 18 months — is already letting them open new routes that are good for travelers.

They say the deal boosts competition by helping American and JetBlue compete with Delta and United, especially in the New York area.

